2022 April 21 18:47

Van Oord contracted to reclaim and create 194 hectares of land in Addu City, Maldives

Van Oord has been contracted to reclaim and create 194 hectares of land in Addu City, Maldives, according to the company's release.

The works are part of the Addu Development Project, meant to address climate change and to transform Addu City into a fully functional, thriving economic hub and an attractive tourist destination. The client is the Ministry of National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure of the Government of Maldives.

Addu City is located in the Maldives and consists of the inhabited islands of the southernmost atoll of the Maldives, Addu Atoll. It is home to 20,000 people divided between six islands surrounding a lagoon. The Addu Development Project is the government’s plan to stimulate the economy and tackle high unemployment by increasing economic and employment opportunities in the region. The project is in line with the government’s aim of addressing climate change and environmental protection, promoting decentralisation and enhancing connectivity to relieve population congestion and reduce travel time and distance between jobs, services and homes.

Land will be reclaimed along the coasts of the islands Hithadhoo and Maradhoo/Maradhoo-Feydhoo. In addition, three new islands will be created in the city’s lagoon. Trailing suction hopper dredger HAM 318 will be deployed for the reclamation works and will source sand from two designated areas in the lagoon. Preparations will commence immediately. The project will be completed within 18 months.