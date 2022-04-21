2022 April 21 17:56

NOVATEK elects new Board of Directors

Alexander Natalenko was elected Chairman of the Board

PAO NOVATEK announced today that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approved the election of members to the Board of Directors.

The following members were elected to the Board of Directors: Andrei I. Akimov: Chairman of the Management Board of Gazprombank (Joint Stock Company); Arnaud Le Foll: Senior Vice President North Sea-Russia – New Business, TotalEnergies; Irina V. Gayda: Chairman of the Management Board of Women in Energy Industry Association; Emmanuel Quidet: President of the French-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Dominique Marion: General Director of TotalEnergies EP Russie; Tatiana A. Mitrova: Associate Professor, Department for Systemic Analysis of Energy Markets of Economics and Management Faculty at the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas; Leonid V. Mikhelson: Chairman of NOVATEK’s Management Board; Alexander Y. Natalenko: Honored Geologist of the Russian Federation and State Prize Laureate; and Aleksey V. Orel: Member of Supervisory Board of the Russian Gas Society.

Following the AGM, the Board of Directors held its first meeting whereby Alexander Natalenko was elected Chairman of the Board as well as electing the members of the three Board committees.

The Board of Directors resolved that Emmanuel Quidet, Tatiana Mitrova and Irina Gayda are independent directors.

The Strategy Committee is comprised of Alexander Natalenko (Chairman), Andrei Akimov, Arnaud Le Foll, Dominique Marion, Tatiana Mitrova and Aleksey Orel. The Audit Committee is comprised of Emmanuel Quidet (Chairman), Tatiana Mitrova and Irina Gayda. The Remuneration and Nomination Committee is comprised of Tatiana Mitrova (Chairman), Irina Gayda and Emmanuel Quidet. The Subcommittee on Climate and Alternative Energy within NOVATEK’s Strategy Committee is comprised of Dominique Marion (Chairman), Irina Gayda, Emmanuel Quidet, Tatiana Mitrova, Alexander Natalenko and Aleksey Orel.

