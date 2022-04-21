2022 April 21 17:31

Vagit Alekperov resigns as President of PJSC LUKOIL

Vagit Alekperov also informed the Company about decision to resign as a member of LUKOIL BoD



PJSC LUKOIL announces that the Company’s President and member of the Board of Directors Vagit Alekperov informed the Company about his decision to resign as a member of the Board of Directors of PJSC LUKOIL and early resign as President of PJSC LUKOIL.

The respective notices of resignation were sent today to the Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors.

As of 31 March 2022, Vagit Alekperov owns and votes 3.12% of shares in PJSC LUKOIL. Vagit Alekperov is also a beneficiary (including through family trusts or mutual funds) of 5.43% of shares in PJSC LUKOIL, in respect of which he has no voting rights.

Therefore, Vagit Alekperov is not a controlling shareholder of PJSC LUKOIL.​

The UK earlier expanded its sanctions with 206 individuals including LUKOIl President Vagit Alekperov.