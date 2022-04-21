2022 April 21 16:58

DP World reports gross volume growth of 1.9% in 1Q 2022

DP World Limited handled 19.3 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) across its global portfolio of container terminals in the first quarter of 2022, with gross container volumes increasing by 1.7% year-on-year on a reported basis and up 1.9% on a like-for-like basis, according to the company's release.

1Q2022 volume growth was driven by Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe and Africa, and Americas regions. At an asset level, Qingdao (China), Sokhna (Egypt), London Gateway (UK), Yarimca (Turkey), Dakar (Senegal), Caucedo (Dominican Republic), Buenos Aires (Argentina) and Posorja (Ecuador) delivered a strong performance. Jebel Ali (UAE) handled 3.4 million TEU in 1Q2022, a decrease of 1.0% year-on-year.

At a consolidated level, the company terminals handled 11.3 million TEU during the first quarter of 2022, increasing 1.4% on a reported basis and up 1.1% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis.

DP World is the leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, enabling the flow of trade across the globe.

The company delivers these services through an interconnected global network of 190 business units in 69 countries across six continents, with a significant presence both in high-growth and mature markets.