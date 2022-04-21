2022 April 21 16:42

Expansion of liquid bulk cargo terminal commenced at Nantes ‒ Saint Nazaire Port, France

Image source: websit of Nantes ‒ Saint Nazaire Port



With introduction of two new berth the port will be able to handle new types of cargo

The Port of Nantes ‒ Saint Nazaire, France, has commenced expansion of its liquid bulk cargo terminal. Built in 1976 and handling mainly vegetable oil and crude fertilizer, the terminal has reached its capacity limit. The terminal handles about 1 million tonnes per year.



According to Lantenne, industry-focused portal, the port’s development strategy for 2021-2026 foresees the construction of two new berths by the end of 2022.



Investments into the project are estimated at EUR 8 million. The project is financed by the joint economic development programme involving the Government of France and the executive authorities of the Brittany Region.



The new terminals will be 250 meters long to accommodate one 200-meter long ship of 60,000 tonnes in capacity or two ships, 110 meters and 120 meters, of 6,000 to 8,000 tonnes in capacity.



The terminal is mainly used by seven companies: Yara, Cargill, Saipol, Loiret Haentjens, Millenis, Nippon Gases and Sablières de l'Atlantique. The works are conducted every second week to let the terminal service ships during the work break, according to Lantenne. Both terminals are to be put into operation in the first quarter of 2023.



Water front extension will let increase the volumes and expand the cargo base in the future.



“We expect that the new terminals will let us offer wider prospects for importers of molasses. Besides, we will be able to handle ammonia and e-methanol, said Gaël Seyer, Commercial Director for Dry and Liquid Bulk Cargo, Port of Nantes ‒ Saint Nazaire.



Е-methanol is a new type of fuel developed by Swiss Liquid Future. A new innovative technology enables methanol production directly from captured waste CO2 and hydrogen produced from renewable sources. Process co-owner is Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions.



Nantes ‒ Saint Nazaire is the fourth largest port of France. Its throughput in 2021 totaled 19 million tonnes, down by a third, due to the fall in transportation of hydrocarbons.