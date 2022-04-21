2022 April 21 15:41

Stena Line vessels equipped with Yara Marine shore power solutions

Stena Line and Yara Marine Technologies have signed a contract to install Yara Marine’s shore power solution on board four ferries as part of Stena Line's efforts to minimize carbon emissions from their fleet, according to the company's release. When connected to the local power grid at the port, the turnkey solution will allow these vessels to eliminate emissions and noise that would otherwise have been produced by the vessels' engines. The installations are scheduled to take place during the second half of 2022, which will improve the green credentials of the Stena Line fleet as well as the quality of life for the port-side communities where the vessels will call.

Stena Line has a long history of greener operations and have used shore power for some of their vessels since 1989. The transportation company is taking this sustainability approach even further, and now requires that shore-based terminals are supplied with renewable energy to minimize emissions throughout the supply chain.

An increasing number of ship operators are exploring the use of shore power to reduce emissions in port, and to avoid the noise and vibrations resulting from active shipboard engines, but they are encountering technical complexities when trying to interconnect systems from various operators. Yara Marine’s turnkey shore power solution solves this challenge, as it is designed as a single system that allows for easy installation. Not only does this guarantee compatibility of the various elements of the system – it also reduces project-related risks, such as sourcing spare parts, making it ideal for fleet-wide installations.

Furthermore, Yara Marine Technologies offers aftercare for the lifetime of the systems they provide, granting operators peace of mind and allowing them to focus on the operational and financial benefits of the technology, such as lower fuel costs.

Since 2010, Yara Marine Technologies has been at the forefront of emissions reduction solutions for the maritime industry. Its current portfolio offers cutting-edge green technologies, such as SOx scrubbers, fuel optimization systems, turnkey shore power solutions that eliminate emissions at berth, and the advanced wind-assisted propulsion system WindWings.

Yara Marine Technologies works with ship-owners, yards, and naval architects as partners to reduce maritime emissions and drive the change towards a greener maritime industry.

Yara Marine Technologies is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with branches in Sweden, Poland, and China.