2022 April 21 14:30

NUTEP handled first MSC vessel after two-year break

Image source: DeloPorts

MSC container vessels' calls at the NUTEP Container Terminal will be handled on a regular basis

On 20 April 2022, NUTEP Container Terminal, part of DeloPorts, a stevedoring asset of Delo Group (the Group) handled the first vessel of the line service Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) after two years pause. According to the statement of Delo Group, a handled vessels is MSC Lara with a capacity over 2.6 thousand TEU's.

According to a signed long-term contract, MSC container vessels' calls at the NUTEP Container Terminal will be handled on a regular basis, with a frequency of up to three times a week.

Commenting on such an important event as the resumption of a partnership with the first-largest container carrier company in the world, Igor Yakovenko, the CEO of DeloPorts, noted: “We are grateful to our partners from MSC for their return to Novorossiysk. We are extremely glad that in such a difficult time they maintain regular vessel calls at the NUTEP terminal. The choice of our company by such a large customer once again testifies to the stable high quality of the whole range of services provided by DeloPorts”.

DeloPorts is a holding company that owns and operates stevedore assets of Delo Group in the port of Novorossiysk. DeloPorts consolidates NUTEP Container Terminal, KSK Grain Terminal and Delo Service Company.

Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.