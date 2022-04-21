2022 April 21 13:00

Active growth in domestic metal consumption and affordable prices for products to ensure industry development – Vladimir Putin

RF Government is to upgrade the Strategy for the Development of Domestic Metallurgy until 2030 by June 1

In the coming years, it is necessary to ensure active growth in domestic metal consumption which is possible only if prices for products are affordable, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting on metallurgical complex development.

According to the meeting transcript published on the official website of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin considers it necessary to specify export areas of Russian metallurgy and redirect flows to promising and dynamic markets. In this respect, Vladimir Putin suggested holding a separate meeting on the Eastern Operating Domain in the near future.

The President proposed updating the Strategy for the Development of Domestic Metallurgy until 2030, by June 1 of this year. “... all decisions here should be linked to long-term strategic plans, both in terms of supply of and demand for metals on the domestic market,” emphasized Vladimir Putin.

