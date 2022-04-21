2022 April 21 16:23

Xeneta: Long-term container rates plummet on key US to Far East routes

April has delivered a shock to the system for long-term ocean freight rates from the US to the Far East, with significant falls on both East Coast and West Coast routes.



The surprise development, revealed by Oslo-based Xeneta’s weekly market update, shows long-term rates abruptly falling into line with spot rates, after months of gaping chasms between the two.



Putting the falls into context, long-term rates have dropped by USD 250 per FEU from the US East Coast to the Far East since mid-March, while spot rates have been flat. That has brought a gap of USD 350 between the two down to just USD 90 per box at the time of writing. The story is even more pronounced on the opposite coast, where an original divide of USD 600 between the two is now just USD 90 after the latest long-term correction.



In a further sign of weak export fundamentals, US West Coast exports to the Far East are down 2.5% year-on-year for the first two months of 2022, while East Coast exports are down by 19.7%.

