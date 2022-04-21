2022 April 21 12:32

MAN Energy Solutions wins the order for 4 × dual-fuel MAN B&W 6S60ME-GI engines

MAN Energy Solutions has won the order for 4 × dual-fuel MAN B&W 6S60ME-GI engines in connection with the construction of two hybrid, 8,000 lane-metre, RoRo vessels for CLdN, the Luxembourg-based shipping group. Both 234-metre vessels are scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2025, according to the company's release.



The two newbuildings will have a hybrid propulsion system with each featuring 2 × ME-GI engines (2 × 11 MW) along with MAN Energy Solutions’ propietary EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) emissions system.

Both RoRo vessels will also be supplied with 2 × 6 MW electric propulsion motors that will enable the ships to maintain a service speed of 16 – 17 knots in full-electric mode. Additionally, each RoRo will have 2 × 678 kWh batteries and while the vessels will still have emissions during in/out port manoeuvering, shore connection is provided and will offer zero emissions in port. Furthermore, each engine will be equipped with a PTO, while the vessels’ respective shafts will come equipped with a clutch ready to deliver a PTH of 6 MW.

CLdN reports that, compared with its largest vessels currently in service, the new ships – the largest investment in its history – will further reduce carbon intensity by 40% while being NOx Tier III-compliant.

MAN Energy Solutions successful ME-GI (-Gas Injection) engine has set a new industrial standard for two-stroke propulsion engines aboard – among others – RoRo vessels, PCTCs, container vessels, bulk carriers, tankers and LNG carriers. The ME-GI engine provides ship owners, charterers and operators with a peerless solution within environmentally friendly and high-efficiency, two-stroke technology but without the prominent methane-slip emissions that are characteristic of competing engines.

The Diesel principle not only provides the ME-GI engine with high operational stability and efficiency, but also ensures 100% reliable operation during load changes on gas with just normal additions of pilot-oil amounts. Furthermore, the ME-GI operational principles features a seamless change-over between gas operation and diesel operation. The ME-GI engine is the most environmentally friendly technology available within the LNG-fueled, two-stroke engine segment.

MAN Energy Solutions has also developed an ME-LGI (-Liquid Gas Injection) dual-fuel engine that expands the company’s dual-fuel portfolio, enabling the use of sustainable fuels such as green methanol. It has also announced the impending arrival of an ammonia-fuelled variant from 2024 onwards.



CLdN is a vertically integrated supplier of nautical links and provides robust and reliable end-to-end transport solutions. The CLdN RoRo network covers shortsea connections between the European continent, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Iberia and Scandinavia.