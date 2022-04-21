2022 April 21 11:23

Dry cargo carrier Ursa Major commenced operation on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line

Image source: fleetphoto.ru

The General Chernyakhovsky ferry is to join the line in the end of 2022

M/V Ursa Major has commenced operation on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line, according to Marinetraffic.



The ship has joined three other vessels operating on the line: Ambal, Baltiysk and Marshal Rokossobsky.



The ship's schedule envisages shipping at least once a week to each of the seaports.



From the beginning of the year, Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line carried over 365 thousand tonnes of cargo including 4,225 railcars and 2,182 RO-RO units.



Oboronlogistics LLC earlier noted a significant increase in the number of customers on the Ust-Luga - Baltiysk railway ferry line.



Related link:

Oboronlogistics’ Ursa Major enters the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line >>>>

New Ro-Ro/Lo-Lo ship to operate on Baltiysk – Ust-Luga line from April 21 >>>>