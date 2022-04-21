2022 April 21 11:00

Gidara's plant the Port of Rotterdam to convert non-recyclable waste into advanced biofuels

GIDARA Energy and the Port of Rotterdam announced GIDARA’s next advanced biofuels facility in the Netherlands: Advanced Methanol Rotterdam (‘‘AMR’). Located in the port of Rotterdam, the plant will convert non-recyclable waste into advanced methanol, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release.



The advanced methanol achieves CO2 emission reductions outlined in the Renewable Energy Directive II (RED II) and Fit-for-55 frameworks. The renewable fuel will replace fossil fuels, creating significant carbon savings. The Port of Rotterdam Authority has reserved a unique site in the port for this facility.



Last year, GIDARA Energy announced Advanced Methanol Amsterdam, a state-of-the-art renewable fuels facility that will act as a blueprint for AMR. The two facilities will be identical, utilising GIDARA’s patented High-Temperature Winkler (HTW®) technology, which converts non-recyclable waste to renewable fuels. This technology has been used commercially in four other waste-to-clean syngas production facilities.

AMR will achieve a reduction of 350,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2 eq) of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per year, producing approximately 90,000 tons of renewable methanol yearly by converting 180,000 tons of local non-recyclable waste that is currently being incinerated.

All side streams of the conversion process at the AMR facility will be put to use. The CO2 will be captured and led to local greenhouses; bottom product residue will be used for cement production; other streams like ammonia and salts will be sold and put to use as feed stock for other industries and road salt respectively, creating a circular concept.

The facility is scheduled to start Detail Engineering and Construction in H1 2023, when permits have been received, and start production of renewable methanol in 2025.

The AMR 9 ha site is strategically located at the Torontostraat within the Botlek area of the port of Rotterdam and is connected to feedstock providers, storage terminals and other companies. The location of the facility was chosen to have an integrated product value chain within a short distance.

The Port of Rotterdam’s strategy is to facilitate the existing industries in reducing their carbon footprint as well as attracting new businesses that fit in the Port Authority’s ambition to be a CO2-neutral port and industrial complex in 2050.