2022 April 21 08:57

MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes on Apr 21

Global bunker prices may change irregularly today

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) declined on April 20:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 726.92 (-14.44)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 934.15 (-19.54)

MGO - USD/MT – 1225.26 (-11.04)



As of April 20, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in all selected ports: Rotterdam - by plus $45 (plus $25 the day before), in Singapore - by plus $126 (plus $108 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $103 (plus $85 the day before), in Houston by plus $123 (plus $87 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Houston- the overcharge level increased by 36 points on April 20.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on April 20 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $114 (plus $74 the day before), in Singapore by plus $60 (plus $33 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $61 (plus $36 the day before), in Houston - plus $98 (plus $85 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam where the overcharge level increased by 40 points on April 20.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged in all selected ports on April 20: in Rotterdam – by plus $117 (plus $17 the day before), Singapore by plus $51 (plus $15 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $106 (plus $77 the day before), in Houston - by plus $112 (plus $117 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam -the overcharge level increased by 100 points.



We expect global bunker prices may change irregularly today. The price for 380HSFO and VLSFO may decline by 1-3 USD/MT, the price for MGO may increase by 10-20 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com