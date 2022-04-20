2022 April 20 18:31

ABP receives outline planning consent for 4.25 million sq ft of development at Port of Hull

Associated British Ports (ABP) has been granted outline planning consent for more than 4.25 million sq ft of industrial, manufacturing and logistics development at the Port of Hull by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, according to ABP's release.

The 453 acres of prime land includes 212 acres located within the East Hull Humber Freeport Tax Assisted Zone, which offers significant tax incentives for inward investors.



The site is part of a tranche of more than 1,000 acres of development land across 14 locations, which ABP has launched to support the UK’s supply chain, manufacturing, and renewable energy sectors.

CBRE and Savills are advising ABP on the development opportunities at Humber International Enterprise Park.