2022 April 20 17:06

Port of Antwerp total throughput down 1.5% to 58.3 million metric tonnes in Q1 2022

The total throughput of Port of Antwerp amounted to 58.3 million metric tonnes in the first quarter, a drop of 1.5% compared with the same period last year.

Despite difficult circumstances, the container segment held firm in 2021. In the first quarter of 2022, however, container traffic saw a fall of 11.6% in TEU compared to the same period last year, the second best quarter ever for containers. The disruption to container liner trade, delays and high import call sizes (number of containers unloaded by ships) are posing protracted operational challenges, which are making the operation of the container terminals more difficult.

Conventional general cargo grew by 49.1% compared to the weak first quarter of 2021,. Steel, the major category of goods within this segment, is holding firm on the export side. The sanctions prohibiting the import of steel from Russia and Belarus since mid-March are having only a limited effect on throughput. After all, these flows are being replaced by imports from other countries because the EU has redistributed the import quota for steel from Russia and Belarus across other steel-exporting countries.



RoRo saw slight growth (+2.4%), but there has been a significant fall in tonnage since the strong last quarter of 2021. The problems with the production of new vehicles are still affecting the throughput volumes.



After a strong 2021 in which Q1 was one of the best quarters ever, the throughput of fertilisers is dropping (-19,6%), which is due in part to the sanctions in respect of Russia as well as the sharp rise in prices. Thanks to the rise in the throughput of ores, coal and particularly grain, the dry bulk segment grew by 11.1% compared to the same period last year. Liquid bulk is also seeing a rise (+15.3%) compared to the first quarter of 2021, with a growth of 16.6% in petroleum derivatives. The throughput of chemicals remains strong, likewise seeing a growth of 16.6%, despite the challenges owing to high feedstock prices. The doubling of biofuels was notable within this segment.



The announcement of these quarterly figures comes on the eve of the merger with Port of Zeebrugge. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, all the cargo types are showing growth except for containers.