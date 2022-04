2022 April 20 16:28

CMA CGM to enhance its Indian Ocean coverage with IO Feeder 3

Willing to broaden the coverage in Indian Ocean, CMA CGM has announced the reinstatement of IO Feeder 3 service.

As from early June, a new fortnightly rotation will start as follows:

Pointe des Galets – Port Louis – Tamatave – Pointe des Galets – Longoni – Pointe des Galets