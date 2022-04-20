2022 April 20 15:36

TransContainer launched regular service from Saint-Petersburg to Europe via Brest-Malaszewicze

Imag source: TransContainer

PJSC TransContainer of Delo Group says it has launched new regular service from Saint-Petersburg to Germany and the Netherlands via Brest-Malaszewicze border-crossing point between Belarus and Poland.

The service is intended for transportation of export cargo (rubber, plywood, etc.) and will expand the number of logistics solutions offered by TransContainer in the context of restrictions on shipments through the port of Saint-Petersburg.

The first train within the new service departed from the terminal of JSC Logistika-Terminal at Shushary station on April 18. The train consisting of 50 containers will proceed to Brest-Malaszewicze border-crossing point, where the containers will be transshipped onto the wagons of European gauge and sent to their destinations in Hamburg, Duisburg, and Rotterdam. As part of the transportation, TransContainer provides its own equipment and arranges railway transportation over Russia. TransContainer Europe, a subsidiary of PJSC TransContainer in Europe, is responsible for the transportation on the European part of the route.

"The launch of the new service will allow us to diversify options for our customers' cargo delivery to Europe. Thanks to TransContainer's experience in organizing such shipments, we can ensure high speed of transportation by block trains at a reasonable cost. We plan to arrange dispatches within the service on a weekly basis," said Nikita Pushkarev, Sales and Customer Service Director of TransContainer.

The second train will leave Shushary station on April 20. In future TransContainer is ready to expand the geography of the new service and will accept customers' containers for transportation regardless of their ownership.