2022 April 20 14:57

Restrictions for non-ice class ships lifted at Vysotsk port

The decision was made amid improved ice situation and in view of favorable ice forecast

With the improved ice situation in the water area of the pot of Vysotsk in the Leningrad Region and at the approaches to it, ice restrictions for non-ice class ships and ban on operation of ATB units is lifted from April 20. The order has been signed by Harbour Master Aleksandr Surikov.



Ice restrictions will still be applied to small-size vessels, leisure and sport sailships until further orders.

Ice navigation restrictions have been effective from 27 December 2021.