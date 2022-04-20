2022 April 20 12:49

Federally owned passenger terminal of Murmansk seaport to be handed over to Murmansk Region

Taking over of the property is in line with the concept of the New Murmansk project

Among the issues discussed at Murmansk Region Duma session on 19 April 2022 was the transfer of federally owned building of Murmansk passenger terminal and the adjacent territory currently controlled by FSUE Rosmorport to the state ownership of the Murmansk Region. According to the Ministry of Property Relations of the Murmansk Region, the transfer is to be executed in May 2022.

Taking over of the property is in line with the concept of the New Murmansk project. The New Murmansk facilities are to be located near the terminal building which is an integral part of the design.

Upon obtaining of approval from the Federal Agency for State Property Management, the complex of facilities will be registered as part of the Murmansk Region property.

The Murmansk Region Duma also approved the Draft Law on Introduction of Amendments into the Murmansk Region Law on Management of the State Property of the Murmansk Region to align the regional legislation with the federal one.

