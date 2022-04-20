2022 April 20 12:15

Maersk Drilling sells jack-up rig Maersk Convincer

Maersk Drilling has entered into an agreement with ADES to sell the benign environment jack-up rig Maersk Convincer for USD 42.5m in an all-cash transaction. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, and the rig is expected to be transferred to ADES following the completion of its current drilling programme with Brunei Shell Petroleum Company Sdn. Bhd., according to the company's release.

Maersk Convincer is a Baker Pacific Class 375 cantilever jack-up rig which was delivered in 2008. It has been operating offshore Brunei Darussalam since 2017, and Maersk Drilling has reached an agreement with BSP to release the rig from its current contract upon completion of Maersk Convincer’s current drilling programme, which is expected to be completed in August 2022 and in any case not later than 15 September 2022.



After the sale, Maersk Drilling’s rig fleet counts 10 jack-up rigs, all of which are suited for operations in harsh environments, and eight floaters.

The transaction does not change Maersk Drilling’s financial guidance for 2022.