2022 April 20 11:55

DSV significantly expands activities in North Sea Port

DSV is planning the construction of new warehouses in Ghent at the North Sea port. DSV already has a logistics centre in Ghent for the storage and distribution of goods for the healthcare industry and chemical industry among others, according to the company's release.

On an 18 hectare site, 100,000 m2 of warehouses will be built for the storage and distribution of goods for various customers, with 250 jobs extra. This new investment will be realised at the Kluizendok, on the left bank of the Ghent part of North Sea Port. From here, the goods can be transported to and from the European hinterland via road transport, sea shipping, inland shipping, or rail. After all, as a multimodal port, North Sea Port lies at the intersection of all these transport options.

With the new building, DSV wants to improve and expand the capabilities of its Ghent health cluster, including in the area of value-added activities (Value Added Logistics) and process automation. The building will contain temperature-controlled storage areas at ambient temperature, 2-8°C, -20°C, -40°C and -80°C, where the division into compartments of standard sizes will allow flexibility in use. The extra capacity will also allow DSV to enable further growth in other target areas. DSV aims to achieve the most sustainable warehouse in the Benelux in terms of design, construction, layout and use. Furthermore, DSV will via a high-quality sustainability programme invest more in multimodality, predicting a significant increase in the processing of containers via the port.



The investment was signed during a meeting between North Sea Port and DSV in Hedehusene in Denmark, on Tuesday 19 April.



