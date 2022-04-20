  • Home
  2022 April 20

    RosGeo: focus of geological exploration shifts from offshore projects to land ones

    The state company stakes on development and manufacture of domestic equipment

    Dependence of offshore geological survey in Russia on technological imports is estimated at 75%, hence the attempts to create a complete chain of domestic equipment. Meanwhile, the focus shifts from offshore exploration to the land one, IAA PortNews correspondent cites RosGeo Head Sergey Gorkov as saying at National Oil and Gas Forum 2022.

    According to the speaker, in the spotlight is Eastern Siberia, Yakutia and Taimyr, just like in the soviet period of the national geology. The priority is shifting from the Arctic shelf and the Far East to the transit lands with the most interesting deposits, he emphasized. When speaking about the exploration rates, Sergey Gorkov said that the year of 2021 marked about 6 billion tonnes of oil equivalent with the result of the recent three years making about 30 billion tonnes. The scope of works is estimated at over 11,000 structures requiring further research.

    When it comes to import substitution, geology is in inferior position with imports accounting for about 75% of offshore survey equipment, and 94% of software, which is the weakest point. There is no complete chain of domestically produced equipment. RosGeo has been actively working towards solving this problem for the recent three years. According to Sergey Gorkov, the efforts undertaken in this respect resulted in completion of the seismic cable tests in 2022. Starting from 2023, it will be used in the Arctic.

    However, he underlined, the most promising and convenient technology for the Arctic Basin implies involvement of bottom stations with two types of which being produced in Russia. “Hundreds of bottom stations have been manufactured in 2022 and we are going to commence serial production next year,” said the Head of RosGeo.

    The company’s list of domestic innovations also includes an all-terrain seismic complex, a deep-sea underwater vehicle, a unmanned aerial vehicle, a surveying panel, etc.

    RosGeo is the largest geological holding in the Russian Federation performing all types of geological prospecting and exploration activities from regional surveys for all types of mineral resources to estimation of the reserves. The Holding incorporates a unique in terms of the competence and scope of accumulated geological information Research and production cluster and advanced Consulting center, for geological support to projects of any complexity. The Holding is the key contractor in performance of the activities within the framework of the state order for reproduction of the mineral resource base of the Russian Federation. RosGeo is a fully state-owned company.

2022 April 20

