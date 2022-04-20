2022 April 20 10:32

Dredging phase completed at construction site of Pionersky terminal

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport -7 and -10.7 meters

Yet another phase of dredging has been completed in the water area of the international terminal for cruise and passenger ships being built in Pionersky, the Kaliningrad Region, says press center of FSUE Rosmorport.



The company involved its own and contracted fleet to deepen the area of 304,300 square meters to -7 – -10.7 meters.



Hydrographic support of dredging operations was provided by the sounding party of Kaliningrad Department, North-West Basin Branch of FSUE Rosmorport.



The amount of bottom soil dredged totaled 436,900 cbm.



Dredging works in the water area of Pionersky terminal were conducted in compliance of design documentation approved by Glavgosexpertiza and Rosprirodnadzor.



Disposal of the dredged material was organized at the underwater deposit No 311, 5 km off the dredging area.

Temporary aids to navigation have been placed to mark the borders of the deepened area.

With the completion of dredging, draft restrictions for vessels entering Pionersky have been increased from 33.4 meters to 5.7 meters. That is sufficient for vessels that can dock at ship repair and production berths, at Eastern Pier of Pionersky terminal as well as at new berths being built under the project.



Readiness of new hydraulic engineering facilities is estimated as follows:



- coast protection within the harbor – 89.5 %;

- port fleet berth – 94 %.



Reconstruction of Eastern Pier was completed in October 2018.



The new terminal’s water area has been completed by over 63.3 %. A total of 886,000 cbm of material has been dredged.



Further dredging scheduled for 2022-2023 will ensure the bottom level at the terminal between -10.9 and 11.2 meters. The scope of dredging is to exceed 515,000 cbm. Most of the dredged material will be used for land reclamation (creation of land plot No2) and for construction of hydraulic engineering facilities.



