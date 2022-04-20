2022 April 20 10:29

ÖBB Rail Cargo Group steps up its freight transport to Belgium and Scandinavia

ÖBB Rail Cargo Group (RCG) is increasing its round trips from Linz to Belgium and Scandinavia, according to the company's release. In turn, this will allow for speedy connections to economic regions in Northern, Central and Southeastern Europe. Other benefits include the possibility of linking up with ports in Northern and Southern Europe and with deep-sea shipping routes, which will enable freight to be transported onwards.



For seven years now, RCG has been connecting Linz with the Belgian port areas of Antwerp, Zeebrugge and Ghent, as well as with the extensive industrial zones throughout Belgium. In view of the growing demand in the steel, chemical, mineral oil, paper and building materials sectors, RCG is increasing the frequency of this connection to six round trips per week. This means that RCG is now transporting wagonloads of freight (including dangerous goods) between Austria and Belgium on an almost daily basis, non-stop, with a transit time of just one day.

At the start of this year, RCG started transporting freight from Linz via Rheinkamp (near the German city of Duisburg) to Malmö in Sweden and back to Wels. Usage of this service has been growing all the time, especially for transports of steel, paper and consumer goods. That is why the TransFER service, which also enables dangerous goods to be transported, is now being increased to three round trips per week. Goods can also be added to the train at Rheinkamp (on the way to Scandinavia) or diverted off towards other destinations (for example within Germany or to France, Belgium or the Netherlands) on the way back. The trip from Linz to Malmö takes about 2 ½ days.

The ÖBB Rail Cargo Group transports goods across the whole Eurasian continent with around 60 network connections and many customisable TransFER services.



