  • Home
  • News
  • Equinor presents its first Energy transition plan
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 April 20 09:23

    Equinor presents its first Energy transition plan

    Equinor has published its first Energy transition plan, which will be submitted for an advisory vote by shareholders at the company’s 2022 Annual General Meeting 11 May. The plan provides an overview of how the company is progressing towards its 2050 net zero ambition through short-term actions and medium-term ambitions, according to the company's release.

    Equinor also proposes to amend its object-clause, which currently has a sole focus on petroleum. The new wording will introduce “energy”, which is in line with the current strategy and the company’s ambition to deliver energy that has lower – and eventually net-zero – emissions.

    In February the company strengthened its ambition level by including a net group-wide emission reduction of operated scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030. Equinor aims to achieve 90% of this ambition through absolute reductions This demonstrates that the company is taking action to reduce emissions under its operational control in line with a trajectory consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement and a 1.5-degree pathway.

    Equinor’s strategy is to continue to create long-term value while supplying reliable energy with progressively lower emissions. The Energy transition plan integrates key elements of Equinor’s decarbonisation strategy with existing actions and ambitions. It includes information on capital allocation, policy engagement, risk and performance frameworks, and other enablers to deliver on the company’s ambitions. The plan builds on Equinor’s many years of experience, its strategy and strong track-record.

    Equinor has developed the plan in close collaboration with key stakeholders and it draws on investor group frameworks, including the Climate Action 100+ Net Zero Company Benchmark. The plan is informed by climate science and scenarios from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

    The plan was made public 22 March 2022. Progress on the energy transition plan will be reported annually.

Другие новости по темам: Equinor  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 April 20

18:31 ABP receives outline planning consent for 4.25 million sq ft of development at Port of Hull
18:03 Oboronlogistics’ Ursa Major enters the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line
18:02 Two MOUs signed for French and Emirati projects to produce green fuel in the SCZone
17:40 Keppel O&M delivers the first dual-fuel dredger in Singapore
17:32 Russian Railways’ proposals on changing the profile of Far East ports submitted to RF Ministry of Transport
17:20 North Sea Port and Port of Gothenburg jointly set up network of medium-sized European ports
17:06 Port of Antwerp total throughput down 1.5% to 58.3 million metric tonnes in Q1 2022
16:51 The NYK Group takes delivery of third methanol-fueled chemical tanker
16:28 CMA CGM to enhance its Indian Ocean coverage with IO Feeder 3
15:36 TransContainer launched regular service from Saint-Petersburg to Europe via Brest-Malaszewicze
14:57 Restrictions for non-ice class ships lifted at Vysotsk port
14:22 Dublin Port volumes up 13.7% in Q1 2022
13:58 Volgo-Balt Administration expects growth of passenger transportation in navigation season 2022
13:02 Solstad Offshore announces multiple PSV and AHTS contracts
12:49 Federally owned passenger terminal of Murmansk seaport to be handed over to Murmansk Region
12:15 Maersk Drilling sells jack-up rig Maersk Convincer
11:55 DSV significantly expands activities in North Sea Port
11:51 RosGeo: focus of geological exploration shifts from offshore projects to land ones
10:32 Dredging phase completed at construction site of Pionersky terminal
10:29 ÖBB Rail Cargo Group steps up its freight transport to Belgium and Scandinavia
10:09 Jan De Nul to install Greenlink Interconnector between Ireland and UK
09:50 Crude oil futures rise on concerns over commodity deficit
09:23 Equinor presents its first Energy transition plan
08:57 MABUX: Global bunker prices set to dip on Apr 20

2022 April 19

18:38 Ferry terminal upgrade at ABP’s Port of Troon now complete
18:18 PIL enhances connectivity within and beyond Asia with new Singapore Surabaya Express
18:08 Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line almost doubled its turnover in March 2022
17:34 NOC declares a state of force majeure on oil fields, Brega and Zueitina ports
17:29 Central Bank of Russia allows using foreign currency revenues for covering expenses of fishing ships
17:06 MOL Group and Trafigura Group sign a MOU to establish a biodiesel fuel supply system and conducts a successful sea trial
16:20 NYK and Sanyo Kaiji start Japan's first ship-to-ship biofuel supply trial for tugboats
16:00 Bloomberg: Denmark to hike gas output to help Europe reduce Russia supply
15:33 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 3M’2022 fell by 8.9%
14:57 Global orderbook of container ships hits decade high
14:31 Sanmar Shipyards delivers a fifth powerful new tugboat to SAAM Towage
13:01 Austal Australia to build an additional two Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats for the Royal Australian Navy
12:48 Maritime Strategies International: The ordering of ships with dual-fuel LNG engines may have already peaked
12:13 DP World expands with Stuttgart-Rotterdam rail shuttle
11:24 Port Houston nears 1mln TEU mark in Q1 2022
10:56 Maersk Drilling secures one-year contract extension for Mærsk Deliverer in Australia
10:55 Consolidated marine container throughput of Global Ports in 3M’2022 fell by 2%
10:32 Draft area plan for construction of railway approaches to port Bronka approved
10:01 Crude oil market sees mixed movements of prices
09:46 New Ro-Ro/Lo-Lo ship to operate on Baltiysk – Ust-Luga line from April 21
09:17 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue upward changes on Apr 19

2022 April 18

18:07 MOL establishes 'MOL Sustainability Plan'
17:56 Perm Shipyard to build berths for electric vessels intended for Moscow
17:33 The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation adds eight new partners
17:00 Kawasaki receives an order for an 86,700 m³ LPG-fueled LPG/ NH3 carrier
16:39 Containership Ever Forward successfully refloated in Chesapeake Bay
15:59 RF Government to allocate about RUB 30 billion as support of private investment in the Arctic and the Far East
14:52 Nikkei: Japan's JERA weighs expanding LNG business to China
13:55 Yakutia to take over all shares of Zhatai Shipyard
13:23 Contships hits 50 acquisitions mark with Vega container ship
12:14 CPC: Single point moorings removed from service flushed for further repairs
10:53 Results of Russian ports in Q1’2022: infographics and analytics
10:18 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 3M’2022 rose by 5% YoY
09:59 Crude oil futures rise on concerns over commodity deficit
09:47 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding completes conceptual study for ammonia/LCO2 carrier
09:42 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-March 2022 rose by 4.8% YoY