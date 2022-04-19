  • Home
  • News
  • Ferry terminal upgrade at ABP’s Port of Troon now complete
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 April 19 18:38

    Ferry terminal upgrade at ABP’s Port of Troon now complete

    Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading ports group, has announced that marine works including new berthing fenders and a suspended concrete deck to upgrade Troon’s East Pier Ferry Terminal have now been completed.

    These works, carried out by civil engineering contractor George Leslie, are to support the CalMac ferry service to Ardrossan-Brodick/Campbeltown when it temporarily relocates to Troon as part of the Ardrossan harbour project.

    With the marine works complete, the focus at Troon now shifts to the completion of the required shoreside infrastructure, including the installation of a modular terminal building, extensive car parking, check-in lanes and pickup and drop-off areas. All of these works are scheduled to be completed by this summer.

Другие новости по темам: ABP  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 April 19

18:38 Ferry terminal upgrade at ABP’s Port of Troon now complete
18:18 PIL enhances connectivity within and beyond Asia with new Singapore Surabaya Express
18:08 Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line almost doubled its turnover in March 2022
17:34 NOC declares a state of force majeure on oil fields, Brega and Zueitina ports
17:29 Central Bank of Russia allows using foreign currency revenues for covering expenses of fishing ships
17:06 MOL Group and Trafigura Group sign a MOU to establish a biodiesel fuel supply system and conducts a successful sea trial
16:20 NYK and Sanyo Kaiji start Japan's first ship-to-ship biofuel supply trial for tugboats
16:00 Bloomberg: Denmark to hike gas output to help Europe reduce Russia supply
15:33 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 3M’2022 fell by 8.9%
14:57 Global orderbook of container ships hits decade high
14:31 Sanmar Shipyards delivers a fifth powerful new tugboat to SAAM Towage
13:01 Austal Australia to build an additional two Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats for the Royal Australian Navy
12:48 Maritime Strategies International: The ordering of ships with dual-fuel LNG engines may have already peaked
12:13 DP World expands with Stuttgart-Rotterdam rail shuttle
11:24 Port Houston nears 1mln TEU mark in Q1 2022
10:56 Maersk Drilling secures one-year contract extension for Mærsk Deliverer in Australia
10:55 Consolidated marine container throughput of Global Ports in 3M’2022 fell by 2%
10:32 Draft area plan for construction of railway approaches to port Bronka approved
10:01 Crude oil market sees mixed movements of prices
09:46 New Ro-Ro/Lo-Lo ship to operate on Baltiysk – Ust-Luga line from April 21
09:17 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue upward changes on Apr 19

2022 April 18

18:07 MOL establishes 'MOL Sustainability Plan'
17:56 Perm Shipyard to build berths for electric vessels intended for Moscow
17:33 The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation adds eight new partners
17:00 Kawasaki receives an order for an 86,700 m³ LPG-fueled LPG/ NH3 carrier
16:39 Containership Ever Forward successfully refloated in Chesapeake Bay
15:59 RF Government to allocate about RUB 30 billion as support of private investment in the Arctic and the Far East
14:52 Nikkei: Japan's JERA weighs expanding LNG business to China
13:55 Yakutia to take over all shares of Zhatai Shipyard
13:23 Contships hits 50 acquisitions mark with Vega container ship
12:14 CPC: Single point moorings removed from service flushed for further repairs
10:53 Results of Russian ports in Q1’2022: infographics and analytics
10:18 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 3M’2022 rose by 5% YoY
09:59 Crude oil futures rise on concerns over commodity deficit
09:47 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding completes conceptual study for ammonia/LCO2 carrier
09:42 Port of Helsinki throughput in January-March 2022 rose by 4.8% YoY
09:20 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 3M’2022 fell by 4% Y-o-Y
08:57 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on Apr 18

2022 April 17

16:13 Generational change in the Executive Management of VDR
14:21 Port of Los Angeles releases initial study, notice of preparation for West Harbor Modification Project on the LA Waterfront
13:56 International exchange program launched at the Port of Gothenburg
12:51 ClassNK releases GHG Emissions Management Tool "ClassNK ZETA" to realize visualization of CO2 emissions from ships
11:43 LR revised EPIRBs and VDRs performance standard for shipowners, operators, managers, masters, designers and shipbuilders
10:59 End of cruise suspension signals revival for thousands of Australians

2022 April 16

15:18 Impact Subsea launches seaView V3 software
13:07 Equinor announces new oil and gas discovery by the North Sea Troll and Fram area
12:39 Noble and Maersk Drilling provide an update on the merger control process
11:02 Special waterway transport: enormous concrete threshold for storm surge barrier from Kallo to Nieuwpoort
10:23 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines unveils 93-night ‘Intrepid Beauty of Africa and Indian Ocean’ Grand Voyage for 2023
09:57 Gov Edwards proposes $150M in surplus funding for coastal restoration projects

2022 April 15

18:36 Peterson solidifies its base at ABP Port of Lowestoft
18:06 ThPA S.A. announces new three year Collective Labor Agreement
17:55 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:26 GTT entrusted by Samsung Heavy Industries to design the fuel tanks for four new LNG-fueled mid-size container vessels
17:06 Manor Marine commence 20 metre Multicat build
16:52 Maxim Basov appointed as SUEK CEO
16:44 VARD secures contracts for the design and construction of two Commissioning Service Operation Vessels for Norwind Offshore
16:29 Poland bans imports of Russian coal and coke
16:00 Igor Pukhov appointed as Chief Commercial Officer of Global Ports Management LLC
15:36 Yang Ming sets to build LNG vessels