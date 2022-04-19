2022 April 19 18:38

Ferry terminal upgrade at ABP’s Port of Troon now complete

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading ports group, has announced that marine works including new berthing fenders and a suspended concrete deck to upgrade Troon’s East Pier Ferry Terminal have now been completed.

These works, carried out by civil engineering contractor George Leslie, are to support the CalMac ferry service to Ardrossan-Brodick/Campbeltown when it temporarily relocates to Troon as part of the Ardrossan harbour project.

With the marine works complete, the focus at Troon now shifts to the completion of the required shoreside infrastructure, including the installation of a modular terminal building, extensive car parking, check-in lanes and pickup and drop-off areas. All of these works are scheduled to be completed by this summer.