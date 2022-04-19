2022 April 19 18:18

PIL enhances connectivity within and beyond Asia with new Singapore Surabaya Express

Pacific International Lines (PIL) launched a new weekly express service connecting Singapore and Surabaya, Indonesia, according to the company's release. This new service serves to expand and develop PIL’s presence in Indonesia, further strengthening its intra-Asia trade services. With this dedicated service, PIL continues to drive its global connectivity through the key Asian gateway of Singapore to PIL’s extensive network of Africa, Red Sea, Middle East, India Sub Continent, Oceania, New Zealand and Latin America.

The new service, named Singapore Surabaya Express (SSE), will commence on 21 April 2022 from Singapore, and will be served by PIL’s 1,800 TEU vessel “Kota Naluri”. This is also part of PIL’s efforts to meet the needs of its customers for more efficient and direct services.

The ports of call for the Singapore Surabaya Express (SSE) are: Singapore – Surabaya – Singapore