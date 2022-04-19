-
Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 3M’2022 fell by 8.9%
Throughput of the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing fell by 10.5%
In January-March 2022, port Hong Kong (China) handled 3.75 million TEUs (-8.9%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 3.1 million TEUs (-10.5%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 662 thousand TEUs (-1.1%).
Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2021, the port’s container throughput totaled 17.8 million TEUs.
