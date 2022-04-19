2022 April 19 10:56

Maersk Drilling secures one-year contract extension for Mærsk Deliverer in Australia

INPEX Operations Australia P/L has exercised an option to extend the provisioning of the ultra-deepwater semi-submersible rig Mærsk Deliverer for drilling services at the Ichthys Field in the Browse Basin offshore Western Australia. The contract extension has a duration of one year and is expected to commence in July 2023, in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract. One one-year option remains on the contract, according to the company's release.



The operations in Australia will continue to be carried out with a particular focus on bringing value to the local community. Since arriving in the country in 2020, Mærsk Deliverer has employed a crew consisting of more than 80% Australian nationals, thereby significantly exceeding the contractual requirement of 40%. In addition, the rig follows Maersk Drilling’s global policy of using local suppliers when possible.



Mærsk Deliverer is a DSS-21 column stabilised dynamically positioned semi-submersible drilling rig, able to operate in water depths up to 10,000ft. It is currently operating offshore Australia.