2022 April 19 10:55

Consolidated marine container throughput of Global Ports in 3M’2022 fell by 2%

Decrease of volumes at the terminals located in the Baltic basin was partially offset by growth of throughput at VSC

In January-March 2022, consolidated marine container throughput of Global Ports Investments PLC totaled 363 thousand TEU, 2.0% less than in the same period of the previous year, according to the company’s statement.

Global Ports benefits from its strategic position in both key Russian container gateways. Decrease of volumes at the terminals located in the Baltic basin (Q1 2021: −15.8% y-o-y) was partially offset by 29.7% growth of throughput at VSC. As a result, consolidated marine container throughput declined by 2.0% in Q1 2022.

The Group’s Consolidated Marine Bulk Throughput decreased by 62.3% y-o-y to 0.47 million tonnes in Q1 2022, caused mainly by coal handling termination at VSC in Q3 2021.

Heavy Ro-ro and car handling declined in 1Q 2022 by 28.8% and 35.3% respectively following the decision of certain clients to suspend vessel calls to ports of Russia.

Although 2021 has been a successful year for the Group and the Group experienced 20% volume growth in throughput in the first two months of 2022, the current geopolitical situation has the potential to affect operations of the Group and its financial position rather adversely.

The market outlook for 2022 in the Baltic basin is well below 2021, while Far Eastern market is expected to be more stable.

Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign trade cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi- Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns an inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St Petersburg.

Global Ports’ major shareholders are Delo Group, one of the largest private transportation and logistics holdings in Russia (30.75%), and APM Terminals B.V. (30.75%), whose core expertise is the design, construction, management and operation of ports, terminals and inland services. APM Terminals operates a global network of 75 terminals worldwide. 20.5% of Global Ports shares are traded in the form of global depositary receipts listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE ticker: GLPR).

Related link:

Global Ports' consolidated marine container throughput increased by 2.8% y-o-y in 2021>>>>