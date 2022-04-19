2022 April 19 10:32

Draft area plan for construction of railway approaches to port Bronka approved

Image source: MSCC Bronka

Document for the territory planning was ordered by Fenix LLC

Draft area plan for construction of railway approaches to port Bronka approved, according to the statement of Saint-Petersburg Administration.



The project foresees construction of three tracks in the town of Lomonosov to cater for MSCC Bronka. The draft area plan for construction of 700-meter long tracks is approved by Saint-Petersburg Governor Aleksandr Beglov.



“Cargo handling complex Bronka is our strategic project. This deep-water terminal is locate at the crossing of the existing railways and the Ring Road in the vicinity of Saint-Petersburg Seaway Canal. The port’s significance for the city and the country is growing amid the pressure of sanctions,” said Aleksandr Beglov.



Document for the territory planning was ordered by Fenix LLC. The site intended for the tracks occupies 2.2 hectares. The construction is to be completed in 2023-2024.



Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg has been recently handed over to Rostec State Corporation.

Valery Yemets was earlier announced as new General Director of Fenix LLC, owner and operator of MSCC Bronka.

Fenix LLC operates handling of containers, RO-RO and general cargo at MSCC Bronka.



MSCC Bronka (Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka) owned and operated by Fenix LLC is the only deep-water terminal in Big Port of St. Petersburg able to accommodate vessels of up to 347 meters in length, up to 50 meters in width and up to 13 meters in draft. Operational from December 2015, the terminal specializes in handling of containers, Ro-Ro and general cargo. As of today, MSCC Bronka is able to handle about 1.9 million TEUs and over 200,000 units of vehicles and special equipment per year.