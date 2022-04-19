2022 April 19 09:17

MABUX: Bunker prices may continue upward changes on Apr 19

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) increased on April 18:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 737.82 (+5.75)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 957.62 (+10.54)

MGO - USD/MT – 1236.39 (+26.79)



As of April 18, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in all selected ports: Rotterdam - by plus $34 (plus $12 the day before), in Singapore - by plus $104 (plus $89 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $96 (plus $89 the day before), in Houston by plus $84 (plus $71 the day before). The most significant changes were registered Rotterdam- the overcharge level increased by 22 points on Apr.18.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on April 18 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $71 (plus $56 the day before), in Singapore by plus $50 (plus $29 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $36 (plus $31 the day before), in Houston - plus $121 (plus $86 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Houston where the overcharge level increased by 35 points on April 18.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged in all selected ports on Apr.18: in Rotterdam – by plus $59 (plus $54 the day before), Singapore by plus $75 (plus $26 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $91 (plus $76 the day before), in Houston - by plus $130 (plus $113 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Singapore -the overcharge level increased by 49 points.



We expect global bunker prices may continue upward changes today. The price for 380HSFO may increase by 6-9 USD/MT, VLSFO may rise by 8-11 USD/MT, the price for MGO may increase by 10-20 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com



