2022 April 18 17:56

Perm Shipyard to build berths for electric vessels intended for Moscow

Image source: website of Perm Region Government

Perm Shipyard LLC and Emperium LLC, designer and manufacturer of electric vessels, have signed agreements for development of design documentation and construction of river berths for ships with electric propulsion, says press center of the Perm Region Government.

The works will be conducted in the framework of the contract between Moscow Transport Department and Vodohod. Passenger Port. The latter will put into operation 21 passenger ships powered by electricity and will install 23 floating berths, two fleet base points and two shore-based charging stations. Perm Shipyard will execute part of those works.

Perm Shipyard is among the six projects aimed at social and economic development of the Perm Region. The shipyard is to become a resident of the special economic zone being created in the region.

Related link:

Battery powered ships – the future of shipping?>>>>