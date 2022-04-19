2022 April 18 18:07

MOL establishes 'MOL Sustainability Plan'

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced the establishment of the "MOL Sustainability Plan" as an initiative to realize a sustainable society and improve corporate value, according to the company's release. In establishing the plan, the company partially reviewed "Sustainability Issues (materiality)" that the MOL Group must prioritize through its businesses, and set specific targets/KPIs/action plans linked to each issue.



The MOL Group defined and identified social issues to prioritize through its businesses as Sustainability Issues in 2019. Last year, two years after this identification process, it reviewed some of these Sustainability Issues, based on changes in the group's business environment, in addition to changes in the social environment such as climate change and human rights. It clarified approaches to MOL Group "safety" and focuses on its aim of "active roles for all people" and "coexistence with all people" who are involved in group businesses as well as MOL Group executives and employees.



The MOL Group believes it indispensable to address "Sustainability Issues" as it moves to realize its "Group Vision". It set targets/KPIs/action plans related to each issue with the objective of strengthening initiatives on specific issues and appropriately conducting measurements of effectiveness and improvement activities. Progress on the plan will regularly be reported on the website, integrated report, and so on.

The MOL Group will solve "Sustainability Issues" by steadily fulfilling the plan under the organizational structure centered on the Environment & Sustainability Committee, aiming to increase group-wide corporate value through realization of the "Group Vision." The group will also contribute to realizing a sustainable society through these efforts.





