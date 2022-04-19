2022 April 18 10:53

Results of Russian ports in Q1’2022: infographics and analytics

IAA PortNews and the Institute for Natural Monopolies Research (IPEM) present infographics and analytics on operation of Russian seaports in Q1’ 2022

In the first quarter of 2022, cargo handling in Russian seaports rose by 1.2%, year-on-year, to 200.2 million tonnes. The growth in January-February was driven by a favorable situation in the global market amid the recovery of global economies after the COVID-19 pandemic and measures undertaken to prevent its spread. In March, cargo handling started decreasing (except for handling of oil and natural gas).

Handling of coal and coke in Q1’2022 fell by 5.6%, year-on-year, to 43.2 million tonnes. Considerable decrease was registered in Far East ports (-5%), Baltic ports (-30%) and Arctic ports (-26%) which was partially mitigated by the surge of handling in the ports of the Azov-Black Sea Basin (+46%). That visualizes the effect of coal flows redirection and competition between various types of cargo transported eastwards by railways.

Notable is the considerable growth in handling of oil (+12.8%) and liquefied gas (+10.3%), the only types of cargo showing the increase in all key basins.

Special attention should be paid to the reduction in the segment of containerized cargo (-1.5%). It should be attributed to both redistribution of supplies and the fall of container handling in the Baltic Basin (-17%) along with the growth in the Far East ports (+21%), as well as withdrawal of large number of foreign containers from Russia.