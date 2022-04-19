2022 April 18 09:59

Crude oil futures rise on concerns over commodity deficit

Crude oil prices rose by 0.3%-0.32%

As of 18 April 2022, 08:55 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for June settlement were trading 0.32% higher at $112.07 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.3% to $106.69 a barrel.



