2022 April 18 09:42

Port of Helsinki throughput in January-March 2022 rose by 4.8% YoY

The port’s container throughput fell by 10.5%

In January-March 2022, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 3.65 million tonnes of cargo (+4.8%, year-on-year), the port's statistics says. According to the statement, handling of unitized cargo rose by 5.5% to 3 million tonnes, bulk cargo fell by 10.9% to 310,059 tonnes, container traffic fell by 10.3% to 112,227 TEUs. Turnover of trucks and semitrailers rose by 10.5% to 169,412 units.

In the reporting period, passenger traffic rose by 170.9% to 1 million people.

The number of ship calls rose by 0.8% to 1,068 calls.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2020, the port handled 13.3 mln t of cargo.