2022 April 17 12:51

ClassNK releases GHG Emissions Management Tool "ClassNK ZETA" to realize visualization of CO2 emissions from ships

ClassNK says it has released "ClassNK ZETA (Zero Emission Transition Accelerator)", a GHG emissions management tool to track accurate CO2 emissions and confirm and simulate CII ratings.



While the shift toward a zero-emission society has accelerated around the world, the time has come for the maritime industry to systematically plan, manage, and report the GHG emissions from shipping.



ClassNK has provided "ClassNK Zero Emission Transition Support Services" to support customers involved in the maritime transportation business make a smooth transition to zero emission while planning and managing GHG emissions in their daily business operations.



ClassNK ZETA developed as part of the services is a tool for visualizing CO2 emissions from ships, which is linked with the "ClassNK MRV Portal" supporting compliance to MRV schemes such as IMO DCS and EU-MRV regulations. Users of MRV Portal can utilize the following four features without preparing additional data.



Vessel Monitoring: Displays CO2 emissions, CII rating, etc. of individual ships without delay. Users can also check the estimated annual CO2 emissions and CII ratings based on the current operation status at any time and consider any necessary measures.



Fleet Monitoring: Displays CO2 emissions and CII ratings of the entire fleet for each company or team in charge without delay. Makes it possible to check the CO2 emissions of the fleet and the progress of the company's overall CO2 reduction targets at any time.



Simulation: Simulates the changes in CO2 emissions and CII ratings for an individual ship or fleet that would be seen by slow steaming, installing energy-saving devices, or switching fuels. Various simulations enable users to consider measures for reducing CO2 emissions.



Periodical Report: Outputs CO2 emissions by ship, fleet, voyage, etc. In the future, it will also allow users to meet the reporting needs of various stakeholders, such as financial institutions, cargo owners, and insurance companies.



In addition to ship management companies and other data holders, ClassNK ZETA is also available to shipowners and charterers, subject to data usage permission by the data holders. In the future, ClassNK will expand its functions to be used by various stakeholders involved in maritime transportation, such as cargo owners and financial institutions, and will also work to enhance its functions in collaboration with external partners. Detailed information and application for use is available on the following page.