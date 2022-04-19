2022 April 16 10:23

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines unveils 93-night ‘Intrepid Beauty of Africa and Indian Ocean’ Grand Voyage for 2023

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines presents new cruise destinations onboard its brand new Grand Voyage vessel in 2023.



The cruise, which will set sail from Southampton in November 2023, has been hand-crafted by Fred. Olsen Jnr himself alongside his team of dedicated Journey Planners, and takes in well-known destinations from Mumbai in India to Victoria in Seychelles, as well as discoveries away from the well-sailed routes, including to São Tomé and Zanzibar.



Guests will enjoy plenty of time to explore ashore in each of the destinations, including overnight stays in Victoria, Seychelles and Mombasa, Kenya, a two-night stay in Port Louis, Mauritius, plus a three-night extended stay in Cape Town, South Africa, where historical sites such as Signal Hill and Robben Island await.



To help them make the most of their time between explorations, guests will receive up to £500 per person to spend on board Bolette, while those booking before 30th June 2022 will also receive free door-to-door transfers covering up to 200 mainland miles to the port.