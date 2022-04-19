2022 April 17 10:59

End of cruise suspension signals revival for thousands of Australians

Australia will begin rebuilding its multi-billion-dollar cruise industry after this weekend, as cruise lines work to bring back economic opportunities for thousands of local businesses throughout the country.



With the two-year federal cruise suspension coming to an end on Sunday, cruise lines are preparing for a carefully managed resumption of operations in a sector that previously supported more than 18,000 Australian jobs.



The first international cruise ship to return, P&O Australia’s Pacific Explorer, will sail into Sydney Harbour on Monday morning in preparation for its return to service on May 31. It will be followed at the end of the month by Ponant’s Le Lapérouse which will begin operations between Darwin and Broome on April 28, joining local operators in time for the important Kimberley season.



Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Managing Director Australasia Joel Katz said extensive new health protocols would allow a phased revival of one of the world’s most passionate cruise markets.



Cruise tourism supports employment across businesses including travel agents, tour operators, retailers, hotels, restaurants, food and produce providers, entertainers, transport providers, port services and other suppliers. It is estimated the suspension of cruising has cost the Australian economy more than $10 billion since early 2020.



Cruise industry health protocols introduced in response to Covid-19 span the entirety of the cruise experience and including vaccination and testing requirements for passengers and crew before boarding.