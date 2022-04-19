2022 April 16 09:57

Gov Edwards proposes $150M in surplus funding for coastal restoration projects

A proposal from Governor Edwards is seeking to send $150 million in state surplus funding to coastal restoration and protection projects



Edwards was joined by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to announce his proposal which would allocate $150 million in surplus funding toward the projects. Several projects are in the Acadiana area, KATC said.



Fifteen coastal projects will receive surplus funding, including $84.5 million allocated to restoration efforts and $65 million toward hurricane and flood protection projects across 13 parishes.