-
2022 April 15 17:55
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2022 rose by 1.2% YoY.
- Rosmorport to hold tender for dredging at Belomorsk terminal of Onega port.
- Rostransmodernizatsia holds competition for reconstruction of berths at port Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
- NORDENG completed works under project on construction of berth facilities on Kamchatka.
- Construction of passenger ferry complex in Chukotka resumed.
- Delo Group forecasts container traffic via Russia’s North-West ports to plunge by 90-95% from May. However, the group believes that Russia’s Far East ports are capable of receiving and handling up to 600,000 additional TEU.
Shipping and Logistics
- Draft law on reserving cargo base for Russian-flagged ships published on official portal.
- Federation Council approved amendments into water transport and logistics regulations and also approved setting of foreign currency prices for LNG handling in ports.
- Draft amendments into Regulations on Sea Lines published on official portal.
- FESCO and Russian Railways set to develop technologies in organization of container transportation.
- RUSCON successfully completed its first dispatch of container train from Novorossiysk to Nakhodka.
- Regular coastal line Saint-Petersburg – Vladivostok to be launched in August 2022.
- Russian President gave instructions to redirect exports of energy resources to South and East markets
- Russian President signed Federal Law to ensure support of transport system amid pressure of external sanctions.
- Russian President also ordered to draft special federal law on northern delivery and called on approval of NSR development masterplan for the period until 2035.
- Cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route is to exceed 200 million tonnes by 2030. Rosatom is to launch regular transit line on Northern Sea Route from 2025.
- Northern Latitudinal Railway project to enter active construction phase in 2022 according to Vladimir Putin.
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- EEC adopted Recommendations aimed at development of cooperation between EEC countries in shipbuilding and production of ship equipment.
- Bashkiria authorities plan privatization of Ufa Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant.
- RosGeo to specify the project of the multipurpose ship.
- Rosmorport announced competition for construction of non-self-propelled cutter dredger.
- RF Government supports construction of Arctic class research ship Правительство РФ.
- Severny Polyus platform to leave Murmansk for the first voyage in September 2022.
- Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard laid down two passenger catamarans of Project 04580, Kotlin. Local content of the new catamarans intended for Saint-Petersburg exceeds 70%.
- Hull of Leonid Gorbenko trawler of Project KMT02.02 left the dockyard of Vyborg Shipyard.
- Bureau Veritas reduces activities in Russia.
- Poland bans imports of Russian coal and coke.
- Dependence of Russian shipbuilding on imported components and equipment is different in various segments. The most dependent are the fishing and research segments, the least – cargo ships of mixed sea/river class.
Sanctions
- The UK expands its sanctions with 206 individuals.
Appointments
Maxim Basov has been appointed as SUEK CEO.
Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding, hydraulic engineering, ship repair, appointments, sanctions, shipping, ports, logistics