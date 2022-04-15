  • Home
  • News
  • IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 April 15 17:55

    IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

    Ports and Hydraulic Engineering

    • Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2022 rose by 1.2% YoY.
    • Rosmorport to hold tender for dredging at Belomorsk terminal of Onega port.
    • Rostransmodernizatsia holds competition for reconstruction of berths at port Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
    • NORDENG completed works under project on construction of berth facilities on Kamchatka.
    • Construction of passenger ferry complex in Chukotka resumed.
    • Delo Group forecasts container traffic via Russia’s North-West ports to plunge by 90-95% from May. However, the group believes that Russia’s Far East ports are capable of receiving and handling up to 600,000 additional TEU.

    Shipping and Logistics

    Shipbuilding and Ship Repair

    • EEC adopted Recommendations aimed at development of cooperation between EEC countries in shipbuilding and production of ship equipment.
    • Bashkiria authorities plan privatization of Ufa Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant.
    • RosGeo to specify the project of the multipurpose ship.
    • Rosmorport announced competition for construction of non-self-propelled cutter dredger.
    • RF Government supports construction of Arctic class research ship Правительство РФ.
    • Severny Polyus platform to leave Murmansk for the first voyage in September 2022.
    • Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard laid down two passenger catamarans of Project 04580, Kotlin. Local content of the new catamarans intended for Saint-Petersburg exceeds 70%.
    • Hull of Leonid Gorbenko trawler of Project KMT02.02 left the dockyard of Vyborg Shipyard.
    • Bureau Veritas reduces activities in Russia.
    • Poland bans imports of Russian coal and coke.
    • Dependence of Russian shipbuilding on imported components and equipment is different in various segments. The most dependent are the fishing and research segments, the least – cargo ships of mixed sea/river class.

    Sanctions

    • The UK expands its sanctions with 206 individuals.

    Appointments

    Maxim Basov has been appointed as SUEK CEO.

Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding, hydraulic engineering, ship repair, appointments, sanctions, shipping, ports, logistics  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 April 15

18:36 Peterson solidifies its base at ABP Port of Lowestoft
18:06 ThPA S.A. announces new three year Collective Labor Agreement
17:55 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:26 GTT entrusted by Samsung Heavy Industries to design the fuel tanks for four new LNG-fueled mid-size container vessels
17:06 Manor Marine commence 20 metre Multicat build
16:52 Maxim Basov appointed as SUEK CEO
16:44 VARD secures contracts for the design and construction of two Commissioning Service Operation Vessels for Norwind Offshore
16:29 Poland bans imports of Russian coal and coke
16:00 Igor Pukhov appointed as Chief Commercial Officer of Global Ports Management LLC
15:36 Yang Ming sets to build LNG vessels
14:53 Russian President signs Federal Law to ensure support of transport system amid pressure of external sanctions
14:14 RUSCON sent container train from Novorossiysk to Nakhodka for the first time
13:51 Saudi Ports cargo throughput up 7.18% to 74 million tons in Q1 2022
13:38 Local content of passenger catamarans being built by Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard for Saint-Petersburg exceeds 70%
13:16 Cargo traffic at North Sea Port increases by more than 6% in Q1 2022
13:07 Wärtsilä optimises maintenance and emissions for MMS gas carriers
12:37 Saipem reports its crane vessel incident causes
12:20 Jan De Nul kicks off turbine installation for very first offshore wind farm in France
12:01 Russian President gives instructions to redirect exports of energy resources to South and East markets
11:39 ONE encourages customers to change Shanghai to alternative ports as destination
11:20 MOL and QatarEnergy sign long-term charter deal for four newbuilding LNG carriers
11:07 MABUX: Firm upward evolution continues in Global bunker market on Apr 15
10:58 Throughput of port Primorsk in 3M’2022 rose by 17% Y-o-Y
10:34 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 3M’2022 fell by 12% YoY
10:16 Crude oil market sees mixed movements of prices
10:00 Unitrove receives UK Goverment grant to further develop the world’s first liquid hydrogen bunkering facility for fuelling zero-emission ships
09:49 Port of Singapore throughput in 3M’2022 fell by 3.7% YoY
09:27 Port of Long Beach сontainer throughput increased by 2.7% in March
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of April 14
08:17 Crowley expands Tier IV fleet with delivery of powerful, cleaner tug
08:02 Bureau Veritas reduces activities in Russia
07:00 "K" Line and JGC develop a new concept design of FLNG hull

2022 April 14

18:40 Keppel terminates two contracts for jackup rigs
18:01 Margus Kaasik to take the helm of Eesti Gaas
17:44 Thordon Bearings signs multi-vessel supply deal with Maritime Partners
17:39 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 3M’2022 rose by 19% Y-o-Y
17:14 VARD secures contracts for the design and construction of CSOV duo for Norwind Offshore
16:58 Throughput of port Vyborg in 3M’2022 surged by 76% YoY
16:34 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 3M’2022 rose by 2% Y-o-Y
16:13 Finalists announced for the World Hydrogen 2022 Awards
16:07 Banchero Costa: Russia still accounted for 38% of Europe’s coal imports in 1Q, 2022
15:52 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 15, 2022
15:35 Port of Oakland’s Seaport Logistics Complex kicks off with major tenant
15:21 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard lays down two passenger catamarans of Kotlin design
14:57 NSR cargo traffic to exceed 200 million tonnes by 2030 – Yury Trutnev
14:34 ABS grants AIP to “K” Line and JGC's innovative FLNG design
13:42 MEYER and FASSMER take over world shipbuilding brand
13:30 Rosatom to launch regular transit line on Northern Sea Route from 2025
13:06 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in 3M’2022 rose by 7.1% YoY
12:53 Fincantieri to build 2 additional ships for the offshore wind farms market
12:43 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 3M’2022 fell by 12% YoY
12:21 Natural Gas Intelligence: Russian LNG exports increased by 19% year/year last month
11:31 Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2022 rose by 1.2% YoY
11:05 Vladimir Putin expects approval of NSR development masterplan for the period until 2035
10:42 Russian President ordered to draft special federal law on northern delivery
10:29 MAN Energy Solutions and Amazon Web Services collaborate to drive digital transformation in the marine Industry
10:19 Chukotka ports Beringovsky and Provideniya closed for foreign ships
10:00 Baltic Dry Index as of April 13
09:47 MOL survey on establishment of a marine debris collection system selected for JICA Assistance Program
09:44 Regular coastal line Saint-Petersburg – Vladivostok to be launched in August 2022