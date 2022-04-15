2022 April 15 17:26

GTT entrusted by Samsung Heavy Industries to design the fuel tanks for four new LNG-fueled mid-size container vessels

GTT has been chosen, in March 2022, by its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) to design the cryogenic fuel tanks of four liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueled container vessels, according to the company's release.



Each LNG fuel tank will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment technology, demonstrating that GTT technology is as attractive for mid-size container vessels as for very large ones.

The vessels deliveries are scheduled to occur between the second and fourth quarter of 2024.

In addition to the engineering services and technical assistance at the shipyard, GTT will assist the operator throughout every step of its first LNG-fueled projects (commissioning of the LNG tank, first LNG bunkering operations, specific LNG operations and maintenance of the vessels). Moreover, GTT will provide LNG training for the crews, supported by its proprietary G-Sim® training simulator, which replicates the future LNG operations of the vessels. GTT will also offer its HEARS® emergency response service with 24/7 technical assistance.

In addition, GTT will fit these four vessels with its “GTT Digital” platform, to monitor and optimize the operational performance of the vessels and further reduce their energy consumption and environmental footprint.