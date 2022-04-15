2022 April 15 17:06

Manor Marine commence 20 metre Multicat build

Manor Marine has committed to the build of a 20 metre Multicat vessel suitable for a range of applications; construction will be undertaken at the fabrication and engineering facility in Portland, Dorset, according to the company's release.

Focussed on the offshore renewables industry, the vessel is designed for multi-purpose uses. The vessel will be suitable for dive support, subsea cable support, towage, buoyage maintenance, marine civil engineering and dredge support. Construction is due to start in June 2022, utilising a keel which was laid in 2020.

Constructed using all welded steel, the Multicat will be of single chine construction and will feature a fully fitted out wheelhouse, deck cargo carrying capacity of 20 tonnes, estimated bollard pull of 12 tonnes and a working deck area totalling 70m2. An Effer 850.8 deck crane will be installed with a lifting capacity of 2.4 tonnes at 20 metres.

At 20 metres in length, the vessel will have an approximate maximum speed of 10 knots, achieved with two Volvo Penta D13-MH marine propulsion engines; the vessel will be suitable for operation in coastal waters (up to 20 miles from the shore) and the craft will be built in accordance with Lloyd’s Register Regulations and to MCA Workboat Code CAT 2.



The Multicat is scheduled to be completed in early 2023 and will held as stock upon delivery.