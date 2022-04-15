2022 April 15 16:29

Poland bans imports of Russian coal and coke. Polish President Andrzej Duda has signed a law imposing an embargo on Russian coal, according to the statement of Polish President’s Office.

The law bans coal imports from Russia and Belarus.

The European Union earlier adopted its fifth package of sanctions against Russia including an import ban on all forms of Russian coal.