2022 April 15 16:00

Igor Pukhov appointed as Chief Commercial Officer of Global Ports Management LLC

Igor Pukhov has replaced Brian Bitsch



Global Ports Investments PLC announces that Mr. Igor Pukhov was appointed as Chief Commercial Officer of Global Ports Management LLC. Mr. Pukhov has served as Head of Logistics and Rail Services Division of the Group since August 2021. Igor Pukhov has replaced Mr. Brian Bitsch who has left the Group due to personal reasons.

Mr. Pukhov has more than 20 years of experience in container business and international logistics. From 2012 to 2021 Mr. Pukhov was CCO of Container Terminal Saint Petersburg. Prior to that Mr. Pukhov held various sales positions in P&O Nedlloyd, Maersk Line and Damco.

Mr. Pukhov holds degree from Admiral Makarov State Maritime Academy.

Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container throughput. Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign Russian trade and transit cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi-Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St. Petersburg.

Global Ports’ revenue for 2021 was USD 502.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA was USD 246.2 million. Consolidated Marine Container Throughput was 1,576 thousand TEUs in 2021.

Global Ports’ major shareholders are Delo Group, the largest intermodal container and port operator in Russia (30.75%), and APM Terminals B.V. (30.75%), whose core expertise is the design, construction, management and operation of ports, terminals and inland services. APM Terminals operate a terminal network of 75 terminals globally. 20.5% of Global Ports shares are traded in the form of global depositary receipts listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.