2022 April 15 18:06

ThPA S.A. announces new three year Collective Labor Agreement

ThPA S.A. announces the successful completion of the constructive dialogue with the Federation of Greek Port Employees (OMYLE) and the final agreement for the three year period (2022-2024) Collective Labor Agreement (CLA) to regulate the terms of wages and working conditions of the Company's employees.

The President of OMYLE, Apostolos Dallas, stressed: "Collective bargaining and collective agreements are the spearhead of the requirements of GSEE (General Confederation of Greek Workers) and the employees and today at ThPA S.A., both employees and management agreed on the new three year Collective Labor Agreement. The wages and institutional conditions of the CLA both strengthen and safeguard employees and job security whilst relieving inflationary pressures to income, thus empowering job security and a peaceful work environment."

The Executive Chairman of the BoD of ThPA S.A., Thanos Liagkos, stated: "The final agreement for the three year Collective Labor Agreement highlights the commitment of both parties in our common course towards the achievement of ThPA S.A. goals. Our primary concern is to safeguard a modern working environment that is governed by harmonious cooperation and constructive dialogue with the aim of maintaining the strong growth of the Port of Thessaloniki."