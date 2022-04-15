2022 April 15 14:53

Russian President signs Federal Law to ensure support of transport system amid pressure of external sanctions

The Federal Law amends Russian legislation to ensure steady operation of the transport system



Russian President Vladimir Putin signed Federal Law On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation, according to Kremlin publication.

The Federal Law amends Russian legislation to ensure steady operation of the transport system and support of business entities under the pressure of external sanctions.

In particular, the Federal Law authorises the Government of the Russian Federation to make decisions concerning the specifics of performing leasing contracts with respect to trains, containers, seagoing ships, inland or mixed-use (river and sea) vessels; the specifics of weight and size control at Russian border checkpoints, as well as the specifics of opening such checkpoints.

The Federal Law permits multiple use of containers carried by international trains, seagoing ships, inland or mixed-use (river and sea) vessels on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The Federal Law classifies shipment of specific cargo categories, to be determined by the Government of the Russian Federation, by seagoing and inland vessels, as well as activity related to the development and creation of automated data systems for document support of air cargo operations, as activity of strategic importance for the country’s defence and national security.

State Duma approved in the first reading the bill on transport industry support amid sanctions on 6 April 2022. The Federation Council approved the document on 13 April 2022.