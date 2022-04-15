2022 April 15 14:14

RUSCON sent container train from Novorossiysk to Nakhodka for the first time

Image source: RUSCON

In April 2022, the multimodal logistics operator RUSCON (part of the Delo Group (Group)) successfully completed its first dispatch of container train. It was following Novorossiysk-Nakhodka route, according to Delo Group

This dispatch was the first stage of a shipment delivery of synthetic rubber to China. The cargo was loaded at the RUSCON terminal in Novorossiysk in 39 40-foot containers. Then the cargo will be shipped via the terminal of the Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (a stevedoring asset of Global Ports, part of the Group) to a Chinese customer. In order to achieve additional synergy effects, the rolling stock for the container train was provided by TransContainer - one another asset of the Group. The entire logistics operation and forwarding services, including railway and maritime delivery shoulders, was organized by RUSCON.

Commenting on the dispatch to Nakhodka, Andrey Chernyshev, the Senior Vice President of RUSCON said: “This route has become a new export corridor. This route will help reliably link the South of Russia with the Asia-Pacific region. In conditions of logistical difficulties in the western direction, we will be happy to help our exporters of non-energy non-resource products from the Southern Federal District to organize dispatches to foreign markets in a guaranteed and responsive way through alternative routes”.

Ruscon is a part of Delo Group, 3PL operator for containerized cargo delivery in Russia and the CIS based on Delo Group’s asstes. Ruscon expands its ability to provide end-to-end cargo delivery services by a range of its own transportation assets: marine terminals, fleet of trucks, flatcars, inland terminals, customs and logistics storage facilities as well as developed network of branch offices.

Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.