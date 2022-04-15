2022 April 15 13:38

Local content of passenger catamarans being built by Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard for Saint-Petersburg exceeds 70%

The shipyard sees no risk of schedule disruption due to problems of components supply

Local content of new catamarans intended for Saint-Petersburg exceeds 70%, Vladimir Seredokho, General Director of Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard, told IAA PortNews. According to him, there is no risk of schedule disruption due to problems of components supply.



“Local content is over 70% and we have no issues with substitution of non-local items today... searching of new partners is underway and, hopefully, we will reach normal supply of components by the time this project is completed. As of today, there are no problems, we have everything needed in full. The delivery schedule will not be affected,” told the shipyard Director.

“Technologies applied by Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard today allow for import substitution in all segments,” Saint-Petersburg Vice Govrnor Maksim Sokolov said at the keel-laying ceremony held by the shipyard yesterday.

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard is to build 6 passenger catamarans for operation in Saint-Petersburg.

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard JSC, a part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, was set up in 1912. The shipyard has built over 600 warships and vessels for the Russian Navy and foreign customers (13 countries worldwide). Currently, the shipyard builds missile boats, trawlers, passenger and work vessels for various purposes and is about to start the large-scale construction of mine warships of the new generation for the Russian Navy and foreign countries. Today, the shipyard is the leader of composite shipbuilding in Russia and the only plant in the country to build warships and civil vessels of 4 types of materials: composite materials, shipbuilding steel, nonmagnetic steel, aluminum and fiberglass. The shipyard has mastered the technology of building hulls of composite materials through vacuum infusion method.

Related link:

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard lays down two passenger catamarans of Kotlin design >>>>